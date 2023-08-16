Terrorist arrested, explosives seized after attack on IDF post

Explosives seized by IDF in counterterrorism operation in Samaria, Aug. 16, 2023. (IDF/Twitter, Secreenshot)

In a separate incident, a Palestinian gunman was critically wounded in clashes with Israeli troops near Joseph’s Tomb.

By JNS

Israeli forces have arrested one member of the terror cell responsible for a drive-by shooting at a military post near Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria on Wednesday night.

The vehicle used in the attack was also seized, along with the M-16 rifle used in the attack, improvised explosives, a grenade, military equipment and over 10 shell casings, the military said. A search was launched for additional suspects, who fled the scene.

The IDF statement said that soldiers had opened fire on the cell, but provided no information on their condition. No Israeli casualties were reported.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, Palestinian sources reported that eight people were wounded, one seriously, by IDF fire during clashes that erupted when Israeli forces protecting a group of Jewish worshippers visiting Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem were attacked by local Palestinians with live fire and explosives.

The IDF confirmed that the seriously wounded person was shot during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces..

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 85 people suffered from exposure to tear gas.

Hours later, IDF and Border Police forces led by the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit destroyed an explosives laboratory and warehouse in Shechem’s Balata camp.

The lab and warehouse contained 15 “ready-to-use explosive devices,” the IDF said in a statement.

במהלך הפעילות ניטרלו הכוחות מטען שהונח בציר הכניסה למחנה הפליטים והיה מוכן להפעלה. בנוסף, חשודים יידו אבנים, השליכו מטענים ובוצע ירי לעבר הכוח, שהגיב בירי לעבר חמושים במרחב. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/PiShFdV4TS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 16, 2023

On the way into the camp, Israeli forces detonated an explosive device placed on the access road, and during the operation Palestinian gunmen fired on the troops and hurled explosive devices and rocks at the soldiers, who returned fire.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

In overnight counterterror operations across Judea and Samaria, Israeli forces arrested a total of 10 wanted suspects and confiscated ammunition, weapon parts and two airsoft pistols.

A shot was fired at IDF soldiers in the village of Jabariat and stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown in Qalqilya at the forces who responded with crowd dispersal measures. Minor damage was caused to military vehicles.