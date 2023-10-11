Terrorist attack at entrance to Jerusalem, terrorist light aircraft reaches Ashdod

Police and security personnel gather around the body of a Palestinian terrorist at the scene of a shooting attack at "HaMinharot" checkpoint, near Jerusalem, October 11, 2023. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Soldier moderately wounded in terror attack south of Jerusalem, terrorist killed.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist opened fire on Israelis at a checkpoint on the southern edge of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon.

The attack occurred at 1:49 p.m. at the Tunnel Roads checkpoint just south of the capital, when two terrorists approached the checkpoint and attempted to steal a soldier’s gun.

Israeli forces stationed at the checkpoint opened fire, killing one terrorist.

One man, a soldier roughly 20 years of age, was wounded by a stray bullet, while two people have been treated for shock.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were deployed to the scene to treat the wounded soldier before he was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

The soldier is listed in moderate condition, after suffering a bullet wound to his lower torso.

Also Wednesday afternoon, multiple rocket hits were reported in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, leaving at least two people wounded.

In a separate incident, a terrorist flying a make-shift ultra-light aircraft reached the outskirts of Ashdod Wednesday afternoon.

An infiltration alert siren was sounded in the city, though it appears from footage of the incident that the aircraft struck an electric cable and crashed, killing the terrorist.

The city of Ashdod said local police are conducting searches of the area.