Terrorist attack foiled near entrance to Jerusalem

Israeli security forces guard near the scene of a terror attack in the Village of Hizmeh near the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on March 3, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

On the heels of major ramming attack in central Israel that left dozens injured, second attack reported outside Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian Arab terrorist was shot and killed after he attempted to run down and stab a group of Israeli soldiers near the northern entrance to Jerusalem on Sunday, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The abortive attack occurred just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, while a group of IDF soldiers were conducting a counter-terror operation in the town of Hizme, just north of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev.

During the attack, a terrorist driving towards a group of soldiers accelerated and attempted to run the soldiers down.

After failing to hit any of the soldiers, the terrorist exited his vehicle, drew a knife, and ran towards the soldiers, attempting to stab them.

The soldiers opened fire on the terrorist as he approached them, fatally wounding him.

No Israeli security personnel were injured during the incident.

The attack came just hours after a terrorist driving a truck rammed into a bus and an adjacent bus stop in the central Israeli city of Ramat HaSharon, near a Cinema City movie theater.

At least 35 people were injured in the attack, including ten listed in serious condition, one of whom who is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Yaakobson, who was nearby and arrived first at the scene, paramedic Yaron Schiff, and EMTs Eliyah Tubul and Yair Porush reported that some of the victims were trapped underneath the terrorist’s truck.

“It was a difficult scene with a truck, a bus, and pedestrians. We provided initial treatment at the scene to over 20 people (at this stage) who sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

“Some of them were rescued by fire crews in serious condition after being trapped under the truck. Members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also provided assistance at the scene to people who suffered from emotional shock.”

The terrorist has been identified as Rami Nasrallah Natour, an Israeli Arab from the Arab Israeli town of Qalansawe, east of Netanya.

Authorities say the terrorist was shot and killed at the scene during the attack.