Terrorist killed after shooting at IDF troops in Samaria

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist was killed after confronting IDF troops operating in the city of Nablus in Samaria overnight Wednesday.

During an operation to arrest a wanted suspect, terrorists opened fire at the Israeli force, which returned fired and killed one of the assailants, an IDF statement read.

No Israeli casualties were reported in the incident.

The wanted suspect was later arrested.

Palestinian media identified the killed terrorist as Bakeer Hashash, 22.

Hashash’s last social media post, published by Palestinian sources after his death, read: “We shall not kneel to anyone except Allah. Our path is one of truth and justice. No one will change our principles. We shall live with honor and die with honor.”

Following his death, hundreds of Palestinians marched in the Balata refugee camp located near Nablus.