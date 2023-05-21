IDF fires back at Palestinian gunmen in Samaria, terrorists wounded

Terrorists wounded in gunbattle with IDF forces in Samaria.

By TPS

The IDF reported that gunmen fired from a passing vehicle at a military post during the night, near the village of Irtah in northwestern Samaria.

An IDF force that was engaged in what an army spokesperson described as “proactive activity” in the area identified the suspects and returned fire. Several terrorists in the vehicle were wounded, the army said.

After scanning the area, backpacks, presumably belonging to the shooters, were located.

In separate operations overnight, IDF forces, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police arrested seven wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

The security personnel arrested four wanted men in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Tulkarem and in the villages of Bala, Senor and Siris.

During the operation, Israeli forces located and confiscated a micro-Tavor assault rifle, cartridges, a military vest and a lathe for making weapons.

The forces arrested three more wanted men in the villages of Al Mughayyir and al-Eizariya.

IDF soldiers and Border Police officers also operated in the village of Beit Awa and confiscated Carlo style submachine guns, an air rifle and ammunition.

Israeli security forces also operated overnight in the city of Hebron, arresting a wanted terrorists.

During that operation, dozens of boxes of fireworks were located and confiscated.