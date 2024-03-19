Terrorist shoots undercover Israeli agents south of Jerusalem

Security and Rescue Forces near the scene of a shooting attack at Oz veGaon Nature Reserve, in Gush Etzion, March 19, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Terrorist opens fire on Israeli agents south of Jerusalem, wounding two in Gush Etzion.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two Israeli security agents were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack south of Jerusalem Tuesday afternoon.

The attack was reported before 4:30 p.m. between the Gush Etzion Junction and the Oz VeGaon nature reserve, when a terrorist gunman opened fire on a pair of Shin Bet internal security agents.

One of the wounded agents responded with gunfire, shooting and killing the terrorist.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims before evacuating them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Hospital officials at Shaare Zedek announced that one of the two victims is listed in serious but stable condition, while the other is in light condition.

During the attack, the terrorist opened fire at the men from point-blank range, hitting one Shin Bet agent in the chest, while the other was struck in the shoulder by shrapnel.

One of the wounded agents managed to return fire and eliminate the terrorist.

According to preliminary reports, the two agents were working undercover, and had been slated to meet with Ziad Hamran, a 30-year-old terrorist from Jenin.

During the meeting, Hamran opened fire on the two, before he was eliminated during the ensuing exchange.

Israeli security forces have been deployed to the area and a manhunt launched for any additional terrorists who may have been involved in Tuesday’s attack.

“The campaign we are in is a campaign of the Zionist movement against the Arab enemy that is being waged in all parts of the country,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, Yaron Rosenthal.

“We have been in Gush Etzion, on the frontlines of the State of Israel for close to a century. Our grip on this ‘good mountain’ will continue to deepen. This is our true answer to murderous terrorism.”