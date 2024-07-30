Terrorist who falsely accused IDF of sodomy was found with ‘something else’ up his rectum

Hamas terrorist who accused IDF soldiers of rape was injured while smuggling cellphone concealed in his rectum, says lawmaker, as lawyers note the terrorist injured the soldiers who were later arrested based on his complaint.

By World Israel News Staff

A Hamas terrorist who was hospitalized with injuries to his rectum was injured while attempting to smuggle a cellular phone inside his body, not as a result of sexual abuse at the hands of IDF soldiers, an Israeli lawmaker said Tuesday.

Following hearings in the Knesset on Tuesday, MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) cited statements by defense attorneys representing some of the ten IDF reserve soldiers suspected of abusing a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force, refuting the terrorist’s accusations against the soldiers.

“That terrorist took the phone and hid it in the place where he claims he was injured, and the device had to be removed – but we are told that this is an act of sodomy and rape,” Son Har-Melech told Arutz Sheva – Israel National News.

Attorneys Adi Keidar and Nati Rom, who are representing some of the ten soldiers who have been linked to the case, said in a joint statement Tuesday that the terrorist in question accused the ten soldiers who were involved in restraining him after he assaulted one of them and attempted to steal a taser.

“The soldiers were called to assisted during the incident and were assaulted. This is a sad case where the accused are soldiers who have been risking themselves for many months, while their families suffer greatly as they do work that no one else would do – not the military police and not the prosecutors, who could not have held up doing that kind of work for even a single day.”

On Monday, undercover military police officers raided the army’s Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel, questioning 10 reserve soldiers and placing 9 of them under arrest.

The raid, which sparked clashes between military police and soldiers assigned to serve as guards at the detention center, was carried out as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse filed by a Hamas terrorist who was treated at an Israeli hospital for injuries to his rectum.

The terrorist has been identified as a company commander in the elite Nukhba Force who actively took part in the October 7th invasion of Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior IDF prosecutor admitted that the army had reached out to terrorists who had been captured and later released back to Gaza to testify regarding the sexual abuse allegations.