Terrorists could open ‘larger, more intense front’ in Judea & Samaria, Netanyahu warns

Israeli prime minister warns that Palestinian Arab terrorists could open a second front, ‘larger and more intense’ than the war in Gaza, against Israel in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday that the current war against Palestinian Arab terror in the Gaza Strip could be dwarfed by a “larger” and “more intense” second front in Judea and Samaria.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu visited the Border Police Judea and Samaria District Undercover Unit Base, together with Israel Police Inspector General Danny Levy, Border Police Commander Brik Yitzhak and Border Police Judea and Samaria District Commander Niso Guetta.

During his visit Netanyahu received a comprehensive briefing from the Undercover Unit commander about the unit’s ramified operational activity since the outbreak of the war.

The Prime Minister was shown the undercover unit’s unique operational and tactical equipment and capabilities; the fighters carried out exercises simulating scenarios that the unit faces, and prepares for, in Judea and Samaria.

After meeting with officers, Netanyahu lauded their counter-terror efforts, and noted the dangers in Judea and Samaria of a major escalation in terrorism.

“I am here at the Judea and Samaria Undercover Unit Base. This is our vanguard. They infiltrate, surprise the terrorist enemy, and deal with them. They simply do sacred work on behalf of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“This is always important always but it is especially important now because as we are waging an intense war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, we are aware of the possibility that another larger and more intense front could be opened here in Judea and Samaria.”

“Therefore, the work of the Border Police unit, the Israel Police and the IDF, in cooperation with our special units, has led to many results on behalf of your security, citizens of Israel.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied during the visit by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzahi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and his Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.