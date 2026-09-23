‘The problem is with Israel’: Former jihadist al-Sharaa offers peace — and blames Jerusalem

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed that direct Israel-Syria negotiations came “almost 90%” toward agreement, saying the US-backed channel remains active and could ultimately lead to lasting peace. But he demanded Israel first withdraw to positions associated with the 1974 disengagement arrangement, followed by security negotiations.

Al-Sharaa acknowledged Israeli security concerns after October 7 but argued the massacre cannot dictate Israel’s policy toward Syria, accusing Jerusalem of creating new threats through its military operations. “If you want to protect your own security, you need to respect the security of others,” he said, later declaring: “I believe the problem is with Israel, not with Syria.”

The jihadist leader also drew a hard line on the Golan Heights, insisting Syria would not relinquish its claim. Despite those disputes, he described the current negotiations as a potential “historic moment” — while making clear that a security agreement, rather than immediate normalization, remains the first objective.