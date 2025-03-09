The statesman among us – opinion

“Who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

By Nils A. Haug, Gatestone Institute

Great statesmen are generally recognized as such only after dire events faced by the nation have settled, and his strategy is seen to have succeeded.

Once the threat to the nation has passed and fresh democratic elections eventually arrive, the statesman is often replaced as leader and a new prime minister or president is appointed to lead the nation into a better future – a future created through the efforts, wisdom and courage of his predecessor.

This is what transpired with that great British leader, Winston Churchill.

In an effort to avoid the increasing likelihood of war in Europe in 1938, the UK’s Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, travelled to Munich to negotiate with Adolf Hitler.

When Chamberlain returned, victoriously displaying a document signed by both Hitler and himself purporting to resolve the geopolitical issues at stake, hopes were high that the UK could avoid involvement in yet another horrific war so soon after the “Great War” twenty years earlier.

Chamberlain proudly, waving the document, declared that the signed paper would guarantee “peace for our time.”

Winston Churchill, an opposition member of Parliament at the time, delivered a disparaging response, “A Total and Unmitigated Defeat.”

In Churchill’s opinion, Chamberlain had taken a populist route, foolishly appeasing Hitler by granting him the Czechoslovak region of Sudetenland, in the hope of attaining a lasting armistice with an increasingly aggressive Nazi Germany.

Chamberlain may also have assumed that “peace” was what the British voters wanted to hear. Churchill was severely critical of Chamberlain’s compromise:

“I will, therefore, begin by saying the most unpopular and most unwelcome thing. I will begin by saying what everybody would like to ignore or forget but which must nevertheless be stated, namely, that we have sustained a total and unmitigated defeat, and that France has suffered even more than we have.

“And do not suppose that this is the end. This is only the beginning of the reckoning. This is only the first sip, the first foretaste of a bitter cup which will be proffered to us year by year unless by a supreme recovery of moral health and martial vigour, we arise again and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.”

Chamberlain was wrong; Churchill was right. When war did arrive, it was Churchill who became one of history’s greatest leaders, while Chamberlain would be forever remembered as the “chief architect of appeasement.”

The concept of Zionism has received adverse publicity in the press of late, especially thanks to slogans by supposedly pro-Palestinian activists in the West vilifying Jews.

These supposedly pro-Palestinian activists are actually just antisemites; they have never proposed a thing that would make Palestinian lives better. Just like activists call Jews “Zionists” to avoid having themselves labelled as Jew-haters.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu, appears to have been influenced by the Zionist stance of the great visionary Ze’ev Jabotinsky, who was convinced that “peace between Jews and Arabs could only come once the latter were finally made to understand that they couldn’t defeat the Zionist cause.”

Due to a fundamental clash of irreconcilable ethical religious principles – that of Torah versus Islamic Sharia – it appears that only Israel’s overwhelming military strength, command of technology and will to protect its country from tyranny can deter the nation’s Islamist enemies.

Few Israeli leaders in Netanyahu’s position have had to endure the vituperation and shenanigans of both his external and his internal critics. The latter include his so-called colleagues, or rivals, acting to subvert his position and policies.

With attempts to undermine his position from the left, right and center, Netanyahu endures, despite constant reproof from various sectors of society, including a “European” Israeli “left,” anxious about losing its political power, and both sides of the Haredi dilemma advocating or protesting their participation in the IDF.

Remarkably, Netanyahu also sometimes faces dissent within the powerful intelligence-military establishment with whatever course of action he chooses for the survival of the nation.

While combating a hostile local media that support what Netanyahu terms the “deep state”, health issues, personal slights, legal charges — many seemingly politically fabricated in the midst of an existential war by antagonistic state jurists determined to assert their control over elected politicians — Netanyahu presses on, not only on a mission to save Israel from fundamentalist terrorism, but ultimately, by extension, the West itself.

Netanyahu’s resolve is evident from his statement that Israel would continue fighting in Gaza until “every goal has been achieved.” He added:

“Those who say they are not ready to stand up to the pressure raise the flag of defeat. I won’t raise any such flag. I will keep fighting until the flag of victory is raised.”

Another great Israeli prime minister, Golda Meir, said:

“Many things will be forgiven, but one thing will not — weakness. The moment we are marked as weak—it is over.”

No country, including Israel, cannot afford to be seen as weak.

With his clear conviction and deep concern for the survival of his people, history will no doubt recognize Netanyahu as a courageous visionary and statesman in a time to come.

There does not appear to be anyone else in Israel who could have done a better job against the almost inestimable odds than those Netanyahu has been forced to overcome since October 7, 2023.

The words describing the crucial role of Queen Esther of ancient Persia apply equally to Israel’s statesman, Netanyahu:

“Who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”