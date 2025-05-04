‘There will be blows,’ says Netanyahu after Houthis hit Ben-Gurion Airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 30, 2025, during Memorial Day which commemorates the fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “there will be blows” in response to the Iranian-sponsored Houthi missile assault targeting Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“We are acting against them,” Netanyahu said of previous IDF military operations against the Houthis in Yemen. “We have acted in the past and we will act in the future. I cannot detail everything.

“The U.S., in coordination with us, is also acting against them. It’s not a one-and-done—but there will be blows,” vowed the Israeli premier.

In a subsequent post on his official X account, Netanyahu said Israel “will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters.”

Sharing a March screenshot of U.S. President Donald Trump holding the Islamic Republic responsible for Houthi attacks across the region, Netanyahu said the American leader was “absolutely right.

“Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran,” stressed the premier.







Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: President Trump is absolutely right!

Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters. pic.twitter.com/Feqhn9fhZr — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 4, 2025

A ballistic missile fired from Yemen struck near the Jewish state’s main international airport on Sunday morning, lightly to moderately wounding six people and disrupting takeoffs and arrivals.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Shfela/Judaean Foothills. Several attempts were made to intercept the missile, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed a forceful response to the Houthi attack. “Whoever harms us, we’ll harm them sevenfold,” he said.

Sunday’s attack was the latest escalation by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists, who in recent months have repeatedly launched long-range missiles and drones, targeting strategic sites such as ports and IDF bases.

Hazam al-Assad, a senior member of the terrorist group’s “political” wing, tweeted in Hebrew on Sunday afternoon, “Just as the Port of Eilat was shut down—Ben Gurion Airport will also be shut down until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

“Airlines would do well to avoid risking passengers and planes at an airport marked as a target,” the top terrorist added in his X post.