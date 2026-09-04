‘They were weeks away’: Trump says stopping Iranian nuclear bomb is central reason for war

President Donald Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is the central reason for the US war against Tehran, declaring that American forces have “obliterated” three known nuclear sites and are closely watching activity at another location known as Pickaxe Mountain.

“They were two weeks, maybe four weeks away from having a nuclear weapon,” Trump told GB News, arguing that Iran could eventually have threatened Israel, Europe and the United States. He said US surveillance can track “everybody that walks in and walks out” of key nuclear sites and claimed nuclear material struck in earlier attacks is now buried beneath millions of tons of mountain.

Trump also portrayed Iran as increasingly crippled by the campaign, saying its navy and air force have been defeated, its leadership devastated and its economy collapsing. He claimed the US now has “great control” over the Strait of Hormuz and warned Washington remains ready to strike again: “I don’t know how much more they can take.”