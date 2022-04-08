Third victim of Tel Aviv attack, father of 3, former Olympian, dies of wounds

By World Israel News staff

Barak Lufan, 35, succumbed to his wounds from the shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv Thursday evening. He passed away while being treated at Sourasky Medical Center.

Lufan grew up in Kibbbutz Ginosaur by the Sea of Galilee and was a father of three. He and his wife Dana and children lived in Givat Shmuel, near Tel Aviv.

Lopen was an Olympic kayaker who participated in the 2008 and 2012 games.

The two other fatalities from Thursday’s terror attack were childhood friends Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini. They had arrived early at Ikla Bar on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street to celebrate Magimi’s engagement to Ayala Arad.

Both will be buried in Kfar Saba’s Pardes Haim Cemetery on Sunday.

“In this house, where we are now mourning, there was supposed to be a party this evening,” Lia Arad, Ayala’s mother, told Walla! News. “They met by chance in South America and almost a year later, made contact again and started dating.”

“We are all devastated. They had started making lists for the wedding and had set up times to see venues,” she said.

A Palestinian from Jenin, Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, opened fire on patrons at the bar.

The terrorist was killed in a shootout on Friday morning in a Jaffa mosque following an intense manhunt.