Thousands attend funeral of fallen soldier, eulogized as a ‘fighter and angel’

Friends sit near the fresh grave of IDF soldier David Yehuda Yitzhak who was killed in Jenin on July 6, 2023, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“Thank you God, for entrusting David to me for 23 years. You will always live in our hearts.”

By World Israel News Staff

Sergeant First Class David Yehuda Yitzhak, who died on Tuesday in a recent counterterrorism operation in Jenin, was buried on Wednesday at Mount Herzl military Cemetery in Jerusalem in a funeral attended by thousands.

IDF and government officials joined Yitzhak’s unit members, family, and friends to pay their last respects.

Lt. Col. M., the commander of the Egoz unit, eulogized Yitzhak, saying: “You were a fighter and an angel. A man with a heart of gold, dedicated and full of faith, which kept you going… You are the ideal Egoznik.”

Yitzhak was shot at the beginning of the military’s withdrawal in the Jenin refugee camp. The IDF is investigating the possibility that he was shot by friendly fire, but has not dismissed the possibility that he was shot by a Palestinian terrorist.

Yitzhak’s father, Moshe Binyamin, said in his eulogy, “You saw everyone’s pain as if it were your own. You were a boy who is entirely soul, you were embedded into the hearts of everyone you knew, and you always looked for the simple truth.”

“Thank you God, for entrusting David to me for 23 years. You will always live in our hearts,” he added.