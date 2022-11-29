Thousands of Orthodox rabbis turn on Trump for hosting antisemites

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway (R) with President Donald Trump at White House, May 2, 2019. (Youtube/Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

An umbrella organization representing over 2000 prominent Orthodox Jewish rabbis and a former U.S. national antisemitism czar called on former President Donald Trump to denounce antisemitic political activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, after hosting them for dinner at his Florida home.

Trump must publicly and formally “repudiate the antisemitic rhetoric of two leading purveyors of antisemitism,” read a media statement from the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), adding that they supported a statement from former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to Trump that “you’re better than this.”

“A former President does not enjoy the luxury of meeting over dinner with any oddball, especially when that fool is a self-declared hater,” stated CJV Vice President Rabbi Dov Fischer.

“It was wrong for former President Obama to affiliate with the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Louis Farrakhan. It is wrong for President Biden to praise Jew-hater Rashida Tlaib and fail to exert his leadership to rein in the Jew-hatred of Ilhan Omar. And it is wrong when President Trump breaks bread with such individuals.”

“It’s contradictory that former President Trump, who has done so much for the State of Israel and for the Jewish community, would meet with someone who has expressed open hostility against the Jewish people,” said CJV Southern Regional Vice President Rabbi Moshe B. Parnes.

“Trump should have condemned West’s antisemitism before the meeting, and repeated it at the meeting, so it is past due for him to speak out. As he said himself when he introduced his Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism, ‘the vile, hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears.’”

Elan Carr, who served as the State Department’s antisemitism monitor under Trump, wrote on Twitter that he was disappointed with the former president.

“No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West,” Carr wrote Monday.

“To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views.”