Thunberg interrupted at protest after linking Palestinian issue to climate change

The man came to the stage, grabbed the mic, and said, ‘I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,’ before being escorted off the stage.

By JNS

A man confronted Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at a climate protest in Amsterdam after she attempted to connect the climate movement with the Palestinians.

The unidentified man made his way to the stage and grabbed Thunberg’s mic as she was addressing the crowd of tens of thousands in the Dutch capital on Sunday. Thunberg was speaking after she brought a Palestinian woman named Sara Rachdan and an Afghan woman named Sahar Shirzad to the stage when the incident occurred.

The Palestinian and Afghan women spoke and then Thunberg resumed her speech, saying that “as a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

That is when the man came to the stage, grabbed the mic, and said, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” before being escorted off the stage.

Thunberg, who was wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh worn by Hamas terrorists, then led the crowd in a chant of “No climate justice on occupied land.”

A group of 100 environmental activists in Israel last month signed an open letter slamming Thunberg for social media posts expressing “solidarity with Palestine and Gaza.”

The X and Instagram posts, which featured her holding a sign reading, “Stand with Gaza,” made no mention of the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas or the more than 200 persons of dozens of nationalities held captive in Gaza by the terrorist organization.

“Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice, and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” she wrote.

The posts were “appallingly one-sided, ill-informed, superficial and are in complete contrast to your ability to deep dive into details and get to the bottom of complex issues,” the signatories said.

“Do you think Hamas represents human rights and freedom? Think again!” they wrote.