TikTok video mocks Holocaust survivors’ tattoos

TikTok has been accused in the past of overlooking anti-Semitic incidents.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

A TikTok video poking fun at how Jews were tattooed with identification numbers by the Nazis during the Holocaust was taken down on Tuesday.

The video began with a man getting into a taxi under the subtitle “Jewish guy getting in my taxi” with the song “No Scrubs” by TLC playing in the background.

The taxi driver turns and asks his passenger “Hey, what’s your name?” After the passenger lifts up his sleeve to check his tattooed arm, the driver lip-syncs the lyric “No, I don’t want your number.”

The TikTok video created by Bradley Booker, a traffic consultant and charity football player from Kentucky, had been viewed over 600,000 times prior to its removal.

When confronted by the Jewish Chronicle on Monday, Cooper called it “a joke.”

“If you read through the comments on the video, there have been Jewish people finding the funny side to it,” Booker said. “It’s not me hating a religion. It’s just a joke.”

Even though the video has been removed, a spokesperson for TikTok told JC the video did not violate its terms and conditions prohibiting content that “attacks or incites violence against an individual or group of individuals on the basis of protected attributes.”

This is not the first time the wildly popular video-sharing social platform has overlooked anti-Semitic material.

According to the paper, a TikTok music video subtitled “What is bald and 100 meters long?” followed by “The queue outside Auschwitz” was also seen on the popular social media platform.

A 2018 article in Vice magazine uncovered numerous TikTok user accounts that called for violence against Jews, with one user explicitly saying “All Jews must die.”