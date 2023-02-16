Top left-wing network blocked from credit card processor over ties to Palestinian terror group

Gunmen attend the funeral in Jenin of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Matin Dabaya, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, Oct. 14, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Alliance for Global Justice asks supporters to “donate via paper checks” after freeze out.

By Andrew Kerr, Washington Free Beacon

One of the nation’s most prominent left-wing dark money groups announced Tuesday that it was unable to process credit card payments, following reports of its ties to a Palestinian terrorist group.

The Alliance for Global Justice said in a statement that Salsa Labs, which handles its credit card contributions, locked the “anti-capitalist” group and its network of 140 left-wing initiatives out of its online fundraising platform. The Alliance claims the freeze-out is the result of a January Washington Examiner report that the group was illegally fundraising for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terror organization.

The move could prove financially calamitous for the Arizona-based group, which in 2021 helped raise over $56 million for the initiatives it sponsors. Discover Card blocked the Alliance from accessing its network in September 2021 over its financial ties to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an Israel-designated terror group that works to free Palestinians from the Israeli prison system.

Few fundraising tools remain on the table for Alliance as of Tuesday. The group asked supporters to “donate via paper checks” to buoy the group “as the enemies of the people gloat about our trouble.”

The Zachor Legal Institute, a pro-Israel think tank that filed an IRS complaint in January against the Alliance for its alleged ties to the Popular Front, praised Salsa Labs for cutting ties with the group.

“We are happy to see that the platform provider for Alliance for Global Justice’s terror funding efforts has finally complied with its legal obligations to terminate unlawful uses of its platform,” Zachor Legal Institute founder Marc Greendorfer told the Examiner. “We hope that there will also soon be federal action to put an end to the unlawful terror financing being enabled by Alliance for Global Justice.”

Salsa Labs did not return a request for comment.

The liberal billionaire George Soros is among the largest known donors to the Alliance, having contributed $250,000 to the group in 2020. In 2022, the group sponsored the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which posted $100,000 to bail a man out of jail just days after he was arrested and charged with attempting to murder Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.