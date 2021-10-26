Top NBA player accuses Nike of making shoes with modern-day slaves

“Did you know that almost the entire footwear and apparel industry is tainted by Uyghur forced labor?” Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter asked.

By World Israel News Staff

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter went on a rant against Nike on Monday in a video he posted to his Twitter account, accusing the company of producing its products in China with Uyghur slave labor.

“When it comes to China, Nike remains silent. You do not address police brutality in china. You do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community. You do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China. You are scared to speak up,” Kanter said in the three-minute video.

“Who makes your shoes in China? Do you even know?” the renowned player asked, equating forced labor in China to “modern-day slavery.”

“Did you know that almost the entire footwear and apparel industry is tainted by Uyghur forced labor?” Kanter asked. “Many well known global brands are tainted by it and, yes, that includes one of the NBA’s biggest sponsors, Nike.

“Nike claims that they do not allow any forced labor … yet they do not have the receipt to prove it,” he continued, inviting Nike owner Phil Knight to fly with him to China and visit these slave labor camps.

Then he spoke to his more than 500,000 Twitter followers: “Don’t forget, every time you put that shoe on your foot or that T-shirt on your back, there are so many tears, so much oppression and so much blood behind it.”

Kanter has been on a tirade against China and has been speaking in favor of Tibet.

Last week the player tweeted, “Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government, Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!”

This and other social media comments reportedly caused Chinese broadcaster Tencent to stop showing Boston Celtics games on its platforms.