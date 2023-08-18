Top US general to visit Israel this week, concerned how ‘weakened’ IDF impacts US forces

Israeli officials have described the visit as part of the general’s farewell tour before he retires later this year.

By JNS

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. military official, is scheduled to visit Israel this week.

The announcement was made amid Biden administration security concerns, as some Israel Defense Forces reservists have said they won’t serve in protest of judiciary reform.

“Milley’s visit will enable the Biden administration to assess first-hand how deep the crisis inside the IDF goes, and whether it could have any implications for U.S. forces in the Middle East,” Axios reported.

The visit will reportedly take place next week. Milley will meet with some senior Israeli officials, but it isn’t known if that will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Axios.

