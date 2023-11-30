‘Tough S–t’: Jon Lovitz, Jewish actor, unapologetically responds to critics of Jewish self-defense

Jewish comedian Jon Lovitz slammed Senator Bernie Sanders for his criticism of Israel (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Jewish actor and comedian Jon Lovitz, who has strongly backed Israel during its war against Hamas terrorists, had some choice words for his critics amid a global rise in antisemitism since the outbreak of the conflict launched by Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel.

“I’m speaking out because I feel I must. The world doesn’t like it when Jews fight back. Tough s—t,” The Benchwarmers star wrote Tuesday on X/Twitter.

“The positive responses I get far outweigh the vile comments,” he added. “Whenever they call me names like I’m a Nazi or has been or not funny, I realize I’ve successfully punched a bully in the nose and they’re bleeding. In the words of Sylvester Stallone… Keep punching! #IStandwithIsrael.”

A day earlier, the former Saturday Night Live cast member called out a critic who accused him of supporting “genocide” for backing Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, pointing out the fact that the Palestinian terror group had started the war.

“I support Israel standing up for itself and destroying Hamas,” Lovitz tweeted. “So the Palestinians and Israelis can be free from Hamas terrorists who don’t care about anyone, Israelis or Palestinians. It’s not genocide, it’s war. A war Hamas deliberately started. Knowing Israel would retaliate and knowing innocent Palestinian civilians would be killed. They don’t care.”

When a user on X applauded Lovitz for being “a voice of reason and sanity against antisemitic lunatics,” the Rat Race actor replied, “How can I NOT stand up? This is how it started in Germany. This is about survival! When Jews fight back, people don’t like it. And people say I’m doing this for attention. Hardly.”

Lovitz has publicly and relentlessly voiced support for Israel and condemned Hamas on social media since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 onslaught. Earlier this month, the actor criticized British talk show host John Oliver for making misleading accusations about Israel’s actions during the war and rebuking the United States for supporting the Jewish state.

Lovitz also revealed in a new interview with Fox News that the only antisemitism he experienced in Hollywood has been “from other Jews,” adding that he lost movie roles for being Jewish.