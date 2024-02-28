Trans actress arrested at anti-Israel protest during Biden visit

Anti-Israel protesters tried to take over building while President Biden was inside.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel activists were arrested by New York City police Tuesday, after they attempted to take over a building while President Joe Biden was inside.

The incident occurred at Manhattan’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza building in Rockefeller Center, when dozens of members of the anti-Israel Jewish Voice for Peace and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to seize control of the building’s lobby.

The protest was held as Biden was filming a segment for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” at NBC‘s studios, located inside the building.

Demonstrators managed to take control of the lobby for several minutes, before New York police intervened, arresting dozens of protesters.

According to a statement by the Jewish Voice for Peace, approximately 50 people were arrested during the protest, including Hunter Schafer, a transgender actress best known for her portrayal of a transgender high school student in Euphoria.

The HBO teen drama series is based on an Israeli series of the same name.

“50 Jewish New Yorkers were just arrested disrupting POTUS appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at NBC’s Famed 30 Rockefeller Center calling on President Biden to stop supporting the Israeli government’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” the Jewish Voice for Peace tweeted.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told USA Today that 30 protesters were arrested for trespassing.

Born the son of a Presbyterian minister, Schafer began identifying as a girl during high school, and later became a vocal trans activist beginning a career in modeling and acting.

Video circulating from Tuesday’s protest, Schafer can be seen wearing a black shirt bearing the words “Cease-fire Now,” as she and other demonstrators chanted “No more weapons, no more war, cease-fire is what we’re fighting for.” Schafer held up a sign reading “The whole world is watching” during the protest.