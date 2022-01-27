‘Truly angels’: EMTs rescue stranded newlyweds near Jerusalem amid heavy snowfall

“We felt that it was important to help the bride and groom, and that this was no less important than saving lives,” said the United Hatzalah director.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday night, snowstorm Elpis hit Israel and stranded hundreds of people in the north of the country and the Jerusalem area as highways were closed due to heavy snowfall.

Among those stranded were a newly wedded bride and groom stuck in the Sequoia wedding hall in Ma’ale HaChamisha near Jerusalem, together with hundreds of guests. Due to the snow, many of the roads were either closed or dangerous to drive on, so the couple was unable to return home after the celebration.

The hapless newlyweds tried to find a way home, and someone reached out to United Hatzalah for help. United Hatzalah is an Israeli free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem.

Volunteers were sent immediately with an emergency all-terrain vehicle to assist.

The guests escorted the newlyweds as they walked out to the United Hatzalah vehicle, singing and dancing. They were brought safely to their home in Jerusalem.

“As soon as we received the call about the bride and groom stuck at the wedding hall, I rushed out with the van to help,” said Moshiko Moskovitz, head of United Hatzalah operations division.

“We felt that it was important to help the bride and groom, and that this was no less important than saving lives, not to mention that it is a great mitzvah to make a bride and groom happy on their wedding day,” he said.

“I wish the dear couple the biggest congratulations, and I was honored to be part of helping them on their special day.”

After taking the couple to their new home, the United Hatzalah volunteers managed to escort dozens of guests home as well. “Most of the guests they helped were either elderly or families with babies and young children for whom it was more urgent to return to their homes,” Moskowitz said.

“I have no words,” said the groom, “Thank you so, so much. We returned home thanks to you, even with the heavy snow. It’s unbelievable what you did to help us. You are truly angels who came to our rescue.”