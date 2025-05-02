Trump admits ‘we don’t know’ if American hostage Edan Alexander is still alive

Israelis attend an event in memory of those killed in the October 7 Massacre and to remember the hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has become aware that fewer than 24 hostages are still alive in Gaza, heightening urgency to rescue the remaining survivors in the war-torn enclave.

“Out of 59, you had 24 that were living, and now I understand that it’s not even that number,” Trump said during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House.

For several months, Israeli officials have stated that 24 of the 59 hostages who remain in captivity were believed to still be alive in Gaza.

However, during a public appearance earlier this week, Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed the actual number was lower than the official count.

During his remarks on the White House lawn acknowledging the National Day of Prayer, Trump extended sympathies to the family of Edan Alexander, the final American hostage still believed to be alive in Gaza. Alexander’s parents, Adi and Yael, were seated in the audience during Trump’s speech.

“We don’t know how he’s doing, really … We think we know, and hopefully [it’s] positive,” Trump said, referencing Alexander’s uncertain condition. “Two months ago, we were pretty sure. It looked like he was getting out. But they’ve toughened up a little bit. And it’s a terrible thing, I know, what you’re going through.”

Trump expressed support for the families of the remaining hostages still in Gaza, acknowledging their emotional turmoil.

“We’re working very, very hard to save your son,” he continued. “We have news coming out — both good and bad.”

Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native and soldier in the Israeli army, was taken hostage by Hamas during the Palestinian terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of and massacre across southern Israel. More than 250 people were kidnapped as hostages during the onslaught.

Alexander’s unknown fate has drawn a great deal of attention in both the US and Israel due to his American citizenship.

In April, Hamas released a video of Alexander showing the IDF soldier alive.

However, days later, the terrorist group claimed to lack knowledge of Alexander’s fate, saying that they lost contact with the guards holding him hostage after the location was allegedly hit in an Israeli airstrike.