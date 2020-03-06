Trump disappointed Sanders lost Super Tuesday, was ‘mentally set’ to fight him

“You know, we get ready for things, right? So mentally, I’m all set for Bernie … Communist, I had everything down,” Trump said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Speaking at a Fox News-moderated town hall forum on Thursday, President Donald Trump expressed surprise following Super Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.

“I was all set for Bernie because I thought it was gonna happen,” Trump said. “You know, we get ready for things, right? So mentally, I’m all set for Bernie … Communist, I had everything down.”

In an interview that aired on CBS’ 60 Minutes program this week, Sanders defended former Cuban strongman Fidel Castro, saying “it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad… When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

According to Trump, Elizabeth Warren took away the progressive vote from Sanders, Fox reported.

“Bernie Sanders would have won five, six, seven states,” Trump said. “When you look at it, she did him no favors. That was not a good friendship. We started to see that during the debates, by the way. It became unhinged.”

Warren announced her decision to drop out of the presidential race on Thursday following a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.

Trump also said that following former Vice President Joe Biden’s comeback on Super Tuesday, it will be very difficult for Sanders to get back into the race.

Turning his attention to Biden, Trump suggested that the former vice president’s repeated gaffes could be a sign of mental incompetence.

“We have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which he [Biden] thought was Thursday,” Trump said.

“He also said 150 million people were killed with guns, and that he was running for the U.S. Senate — there’s something going on there,” the president added.

As of Friday morning, Biden has 627 delegates compared to Sanders’ 551, according to NPR’s live delegate tracker.

1,991 delegates are required to secure the party’s presidential nomination.