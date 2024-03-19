Trump: Jews who vote Democrat hate Israel and Judaism

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Israel Heritage Foundation Gala in New Jersey, July 10, 2023. (Youtube/Screenshot)

“They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said of liberal U.S. Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Presumptive Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. president Donald Trump spoke out about liberal American Jews during a podcast interview on Monday, saying that Jews who vote for the Democratic party are essentially voting against their own interests.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump said on a podcast hosted by his former adviser Sebastian Gorka.

“They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves, because Israel will be destroyed.”

Trump continued by insinuating that the days of bipartisan support for Israel were over, and that the Democratic party and Biden administration are damaging the Jewish State.

He referred to a controversial speech by Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who called for new elections and for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be replaced.

Schumer’s remarks sparked serious backlash from numerous Israeli politicians, who slammed the U.S. for interfering in Israel’s domestic policies.

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump said of Democrats, though he went on to say he believed the harder line many are taking on Israel was linked to concerns over the upcoming election.

“Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches — even I am amazed at how many people are in those marches,” Trump said.

“And guys like Schumer see that, and to him it’s votes. I think it’s votes more than anything else, because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now.”

Earlier in March, Trump told Fox News that the October 7th terror “attack on Israel, and likewise, Israel’s counterattack… would never have happened if I was president.”

The Biden administration claimed that Trump’s interview remarks were “vile and antisemitic.”

But Trump’s campaign manager doubled down on the remarks, releasing a statement on Tuesday, saying that the Democratic party “has turned into a full-blown anti-Israel, antisemitic, pro-terrorist cabal.”