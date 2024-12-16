Trump pledges to get hostages back from Gaza, doesn’t mention ceasefire

US President-elect Donald Trump listens at an event marking one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In early December, Trump threatened Hamas that there would be “hell to pay” if they didn’t return the hostages by his inauguration on January 20.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News Staff

President-elect Donald Trump declared that he will help Israel get the hostages back from Gaza, but he made no mention of a ceasefire as a step toward that development

“We’re trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back, as you know, with Israel and the Middle East. We’re working very much on that,” Trump said at a press briefing Monday

Trump mentioned ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as a priority but did not discuss a Gaza ceasefire.

He said he had a fruitful discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We had a very good talk. We discussed what is going to happen, and I’ll be very available on January 20.”

Earlier in the month, Trump said that if the hostages aren’t home by the time he takes office, “all hell’s going to break out.”

Asked if this meant an Israeli strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, the president-elect replied, “You don’t talk about a thing like that before something may or may not happen.”

Netanyahu released a statement about his conversation with Trump.

“I spoke again yesterday with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. It was a warm, friendly, and very important conversation,” he said. “We discussed the need to secure Israel’s complete victory and focused on our ongoing efforts to free the hostages. We are working tirelessly, day and night, to bring them home—both the living and those who have passed. I will also add that the less we say about this, the better. With God’s help, we will prevail.”

In early December, Trump threatened Hamas that there would be “hell to pay” if they didn’t return the hostages by his inauguration on January 20.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World in the Middle East – But it’s all talk and no action!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump wrote.