‘Trump sides with Israel, Harris sides with the terrorists’ – Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former New York City mayor blasts Democrats and Biden administration over handling of Israel’s war against Hamas and Hezbollah, accusing them of siding with ‘the terrorists.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused Democrats of siding with Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel, during a campaign rally in New York City on Sunday.

Speaking at a Trump campaign event headlined by the former president, Giuliani took aim at the Biden administration over its handling of the war in Gaza and south Lebanon, claiming that while Republicans back Israel, Democrats are “on the side of the terrorists.”

“September 11th was our darkest hour. October 7th was Israel’s darkest hour. They are our best friend,” Giuliani said.

“I worked for Ronald Reagan for eight years. Ronald Reagan said we have to be there for Israel because they are are always there for us.”

“I’m on the side of Israel, you’re on the side of Israel. Donald Trump’s on the side of Israel. And they are on the side of the terrorists!”

Giulani also warned that Palestinians are “taught to kill” Americans, and accused Vice President Kamala Harris of working to bring Gazans to the United States, likely a reference to reports this year that the Biden administration is mulling granting refugee status to some Gazans.

“Hamas is not there for us, Iran is not there for us – they want to kill us,” Giuliani continued. “And the Palestinians are taught to kill us at two years old.”

“They won’t let a Palestinian in Jordan, they won’t let a Palestinian in Egypt, and Harris wants to bring them to you.”

“They may be good people, I’m sorry, I don’t take a risk with people that are taught to kill Americans at two.”

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (New York) also blasted the Biden administration and Harris over their record on Israel.

“A year ago, our most precious ally, Israel, was under attack from Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists,” Stefanik said at Sunday’s gathering.

Harris, Stefanik claimed, was “turning her back on Israel.”