Trump team claims credit for Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

The Biden administration had reportedly been in collaboration with the Trump team as the president-elect continues the transition process to the White House.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

Key members of the incoming Trump administration are taking credit for the newly announced ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, arguing that the Jewish state and the Lebanese terrorist group agreed to the deal in response to US-President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this month.

“Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump,” US Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), Trump’s incoming White House national security adviser, said on X/Twitter.

“His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards deescalation in the Middle East.”

While celebrating the ceasefire, Waltz also warned that Iran, which backs Hezbollah, remains the main obstacle in securing long-standing peace in the Middle East.

“But let’s be clear: The Iran Regime is the root cause of the chaos & terror that has been unleashed across the region. We will not tolerate the status quo of their support for terrorism,” Waltz added.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire deal on Tuesday that took effect on Wednesday, effectively ending a 14-month period of war between the two parties.

The agreement, brokered by the US and France, will allow roughly 70,000 Israelis to return to their homes in the northern portion of the Jewish state after having been displaced by barrages of missiles, rockets, and drones from Hezbollah.

Estimates suggest that Hezbollah fired between 100-200 missiles into northern Israel nearly every day since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7.

The ceasefire agreement will allow for intensified diplomatic efforts in Gaza, where Israel has been embroiled in an ongoing war with Hamas since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Addressing the press from the White House Rose Garden, Biden touted the new pact between Israel and Hezbollah. However, the president cautioned that Israel retains the right to retaliate should the terrorist group launch another attack against the Jewish state.

“Let’s be clear. Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either. Nor did the United States,” Biden said.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” Biden added. “What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again.”

Waltz and Jake Sullivan, the outgoing national security adviser, had reportedly been in communication regarding the White House’s efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, the Biden administration has said that none of Trump;s senior foreign policy team directly participated in the ceasefire negotiations.

US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also credited Trump for the truce.

“I appreciate the hard work of the Biden administration, supported by President Trump, to make this ceasefire a reality,” Graham wrote on social media.

Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, posted on social media that “Iran is pulling back to regroup ahead of Trump coming into office.”

“It’s a combination of Israeli military success and Trump’s election — the ayatollah has no clothes and he knows we know,” Goldberg said.