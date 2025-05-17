IAF conducts major strikes on Houthi terror sites in Yemen

Israeli Air Force jets on their way to attack Yemen. (IDF)

Since Tuesday night, the Jewish state’s air defenses have intercepted five projectiles fired at the country by the Houthis.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale aerial operation on Friday night targeting terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi regime at the Hudaydah and Salif ports in Yemen.

Fifteen Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out the attack, dropping more than 30 munitions in the eighth IDF attack on Houthi targets since the terrorist group joined the war in support of Hamas and Hezbollah following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

According to the IDF, the targeted ports serve as hubs for weapons transfers and exemplify “the Houthi terrorist regime’s systematic and cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure to advance terrorist activities.”

The strikes were preceded by warnings urging civilians in the area to evacuate, in an effort to minimize harm to noncombatants, the military said.







“Over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Any hostile activity in these ports will continue to be prevented,” the military added.







חיל האוויר תקף בתימן בפעם השמינית – 15 מטוסי קרב תקפו והטילו יותר מ-30 חימושים נגד מטרות של של שלטון הטרור החות׳י לפרטים ולתיעודים👇https://t.co/a5qufwWTrc pic.twitter.com/1xHqZyaWKY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 16, 2025

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned: “If the Houthis continue to fire missiles at the State of Israel, they will suffer painful blows—and the heads of the terrorist group will also be hit.

“We will defend ourselves with strength against any enemy,” he said.







צה"ל תקף כעת ופגע קשות בנמלים בתימן הנמצאים בשליטת ארגון הטרור החות׳י.

גם שדה התעופה בצנעא עדיין הרוס.

כמו שאמרנו: אם החות׳ים ימשיכו לירות טילים לעבר מדינת ישראל הם יספגו מכות כואבות – ונפגע גם בראשי הטרור כמו שעשינו לדף והסינווארים בעזה, לנסראללה בביירות ולהנייה בטהרן, נצוד… pic.twitter.com/MBGIVupkYC — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 16, 2025

On Thursday evening, air-raid sirens were activated across Israel’s central region, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, warning of an incoming Houthi ballistic missile.

“Following alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the military stated.

Early on Saturday morning, the IDF intercepted a drone launched “from the east”—a term used by the military to refer to Yemen. Sirens were activated in accordance with protocol. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Last week, the IDF carried out a series of strikes on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. Dozens of Air Force fighter jets made the more-than-1,000-mile journey and dropped 50 bombs over the course of about 15 minutes, disabling the main airport controlled by Houthi terrorists.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets also attacked major power stations in the Houthi capital, as well as a cement factory located north of Sanaa, which was used for building tunnels and terrorist infrastructure.

Those strikes come two days after the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, wounding six civilians and disrupting air traffic.