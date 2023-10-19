Tunisian rioters burn down synagogue

Rioters set the el-Hamma synagogue on fire in Tunisia, October 17th, 2023. (Twitter)

After burning down the el-Hamma Synagogue, rioters vandalized the ruins.

By The Algemeiner

Hundreds of Tunisians reportedly burnt the el-Hamma Synagogue on Tuesday evening, according to videos and images posted on TikTok and X/Twitter. In the initial videos, no police or emergency services are seen responding to the incident.

The synagogue, located in the Gabès Governorate, does not function as a place of worship since there is currently no Jewish community that lives in the town of el-Hamma, according to The Geo-Museum of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish Life.

Videos posted the morning after show much of the synagogue complex burnt, with Arabic graffiti sprayed on the walls of synagogue rooms which remained intact.

The synagogue attack came hours after false media reports claimed that the Israel Defense Forces had bombed the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

US and Israeli officials, along with independent intelligence analysts, have all concluded that the blast was due to an errant rocket launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

As of this writing, the Tunisia synagogue attack has not yet been reported by Tunisian or international media.