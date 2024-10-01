Turkey lobbies UN Security Council to force end to Israeli operation in Lebanon

Denouncing IDF ground operation in southern Lebanon as ‘unlawful invasion,’ Ankara demands United Nations Security Council intervene and ‘take necessary measures’ against Israeli ‘occupation’ of Lebanon.

By World Israel News Staff

The Turkish government called Tuesday for the United Nations Security Council to force Israel to halt its ground operation in southern Lebanon, denouncing the counter-terror action as an “unlawful invasion.”

On Monday, Israeli forces crossed the Blue Line into Lebanese territory, launching what the IDF on Tuesday called a “limited” operation in southern Lebanon. The incursion is aimed at pushing back Hezbollah forces from the Israeli border and preventing future attacks on northern Israeli towns, which have been evacuated since last October.

In response, the Turkish foreign ministry released a statement castigating the Israeli operation, dubbing it an “illegal invasion attempt” and calling on the United Nations to intervene to force Israel to withdraw its forces.

“Israel’s violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon by launching a ground attack is an illegal invasion attempt. This attack must come to an end immediately, and Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Ankara warned that if continued, the Israeli ground operation in Lebanon would spark a destabilizing wave of mass migration which would empower “extremists all around the world.”

“This attack targets the security and stability of the region and beyond. This dangerous invasion attempt is likely to spark a new wave of migration and to give ground to extremists all around the world. These developments will also affect the countries that provide political support and arms to Israel.”

“The UN Security Council must uphold international law and take the necessary measures against this attack that aims the occupation of Lebanon. Every crime committed by Israel is also a blow to international law and the UN Charter.”

Turkey also reiterated its call for the United Nations to force a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Hamas.

“The main step that must be taken to restore peace in the region is to achieve immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Bringing peace to Gaza is the responsibility of the entire humanity.”