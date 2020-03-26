Twisted prank: Pennsylvania woman coughs over supermarket produce, costs store $35,000

The co-owner of the supermarket chain believes the woman did it as a twisted prank.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly ruined thousands of dollars worth of goods on Wednesday at Hanover Township’s Gerrity’s Supermarket by intentionally coughing all over them.

“At 2:20 PM today, I got a call from our Hanover Township store,” wrote co-owner Joe Fasula on Gerrity’s Supermarkets Facebook page.

“The manager informed me that a woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce and a small section of our bakery, meat case, and grocery.”

According to Fasula, despite the fact it is unknown if the unnamed woman is infected with coronavirus, the company did not want to take any chances.

“We had no choice but to throw out all the products she came in contact with. Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything,” Fasula wrote.

Fasula believes the woman did it as a twisted prank.

“In these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” he wrote.

The estimated damage is believed to be $35,000.

As per Fasula’s account, the police are investing the matter and he expects the District Attorney’s Office’s to press charges.

“The only silver lining to this travesty is that it gave us the unfortunate opportunity to test our protocols and demonstrate how seriously we take your safety,” Fasula wrote.