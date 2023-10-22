Twitter punishes Israeli lawmaker for anti-Hamas post

MK called for IDF to bomb Hamas’ spiritual leaders – and found his Twitter/X account restricted.

By JNS

The X (formerly Twitter) social media platform has restricted the account of Israeli lawmaker Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) after he called for the elimination of Hamas’s spiritual leadership, Sukkot told Israel National News on Sunday.

“The spiritual leadership that glorifies terrorists is mortal. Not only the military and political arm but also the sheikhs and religious judges of Hamas must die as soon as possible,” the Knesset member had written on X.

“They are the ones responsible for the brainwashing that turned humans into predators and cruel Nazis. Some of them are still preaching in Gaza mosques: They must die,” added the post in question.

According to the lawmaker, the post was removed and his account was restricted, with X saying Sukkot violated the rules against hateful behavior.

“At a time when the accounts of arch-terrorists are wide open, the [X] company chooses to limit my account. The demand for the elimination of the spiritual leadership of Hamas is absolutely right and limiting the account is pure antisemitism,” Sukkot told Israel National News.

“The current war is about standing up to Nazis, and when it comes to Nazis, any target is legitimate to attack, including the spiritual leadership, the sheikhs who incite in mosques and move freely even today,” he said.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,400 Israelis and wounded more than 4,500 in a massive offensive launched from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, which included the firing of thousands of rockets at Israel and the infiltration of the Jewish state by terrorist forces.