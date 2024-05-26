Two Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

Sunday’s deaths bring the total number of troops slain in Gaza since the start of the IDF’s ground incursion on Oct. 27 to 282.

By JNS Staff

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers died after being wounded while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Sahar Sudaei, 20, of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, from Tel Aviv, fell in battle on Sunday, the IDF said on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced that a soldier of the Kfir Infantry Brigade’s Netzach Yehuda Battalion died from wounds sustained during fighting in the same area last week.

Staff Sgt. Betzalel Zvi Kovach, 20, from Jerusalem, was wounded last Wednesday when a Hamas sniper opened fire at troops who were operating in the Beit Hanoun area of northeastern Gaza to root out the remaining terrorists entrenched there.

Two other Israeli soldiers, Staff Sgt. Eliyahau Haim Emsallem and Capt. Israel Yudkin, were killed in the Hamas sniper attack.

Sunday’s deaths bring the total number of troops slain in Gaza since the start of the IDF’s ground incursion on Oct. 27 to 282 and to 636 on all fronts since Hamas started its latest war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7.

The IDF will continue to press its offensive in Rafah in the southern Strip in order to free the hostages held by Hamas and destroy the terrorist group, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.