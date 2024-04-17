US House vote: ‘From the river to the sea’ chant is antisemitic

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a symbolic resolution condemning the anti-Israel chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as being inherently antisemitic, though a large number of Democratic lawmakers voted against the measure.

The chant refers to the land between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea, and calls for all of that territory – which is Israel today – to be a Palestinian state.

It is often used during pro-Palestinian protests. The phrase is associated with aspirations to destroy the Jewish state, and is typically part of violent rhetoric encouraging violence against Israelis and Jews.

The motion, which condemned the phrase and officially categorizes it as antisemitic, was introduced by Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (NY) on Tuesday.

“My legislation condemning the slogan…has passed the House,” D’Esposito wrote on his X account.

“These antisemitic activists want nothing more than the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people inside it. America will always stand with Israel.”

The final vote was 377 to 44, with 43 of the nay votes cast by Democratic lawmakers. The lone Republican to oppose the bill was Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents northern Kentucky.

All of the members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), and Rashida Tlaib (MI) voted against the resolution.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, is a vehement critic of Israel who previously voted against replenishment for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate,” claimed Tlaib in a statement.

“My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.”

In a separate statement, Tlaib bemoaned the presentation of numerous Israel solidarity bills in recent weeks.

“These bills are just an attempt to distract from the genocide in Gaza,” she said. “I am not voting for any of these bills while the genocide of Palestinians continues.”