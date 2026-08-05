UK antisemitism surges 21% as attacks on Jews hit near-record levels

Palestine Action activists on top of the Israel-based Elbit Systems factory in Oldham, 2021. (Palestine Action)

Antisemitic incidents across the UK surged 21% in the first half of 2026, reaching the second-highest six-month total ever recorded, according to new figures from the Community Security Trust (CST).

The organization documented 1,926 anti-Jewish incidents, including assaults, arson, and the stabbing of two Jewish men in London’s Golders Green. It said the violence intensified during the US-Israel conflict with Iran and has remained elevated since Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

British authorities have linked several attacks to an Iran-backed group, while Policing Minister Sarah Jones called the figures “appalling” and pledged a record £250 million to strengthen security in Jewish communities.