UK freezes Hezbollah assets after designating group as terrorist entity

A protester holds up a flag of Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah during the annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds day, June 8, 2018. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The Iranian proxy’s assets were frozen in the UK after the organization was designated in its entirety as a terrorist entity last year.

By JNS

“I commend Chancellor Sajid Javid and welcome the UK Treasury decision to freeze all of Hezbollah’s assets under the Terrorism and Terrorist Financing rules,” tweeted Gilad Erdan, Israel’s minister of public security and strategic affairs, applauding the move.

“This important step follows London’s earlier classification of the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group,” he added.

Erdan was reacting to news that the United Kingdom on Thursday froze Hezbollah assets after it designated the entire group as a terrorist entity last year. Reuters first reported the development on Friday.

In a separate tweet, Erdan posted, “Hezbollah and its Iranian backers are behind numerous attacks which have murdered innocent civilians all over the world.”

Erdan concluded, “I call on the E.U. and all governments which have not yet designated Hezbollah in its entirety a terrorist organization to do so without delay.”