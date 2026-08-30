UK Official Under Fire for Netanyahu Death Wish

A senior British civil servant is facing disciplinary action after sharing a social media post saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have died instead of country music legend Dolly Parton.

The Cabinet Office employee reposted an image of Parton following her death at age 80 on Tuesday with the caption: “It should have been Netanyahu.”

The Cabinet Office condemned the post as “clearly unacceptable,” saying civil servants are bound by rules governing appropriate communications on personal social media accounts and that “appropriate steps are being taken.”

According to The Telegraph, the employee has accepted responsibility and is expected to face a formal disciplinary meeting in the coming weeks.

The woman, a senior executive officer at the Cabinet Office, has since made her Instagram account private. The original post remained online Friday evening and had received more than 25,000 likes.