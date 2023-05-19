Ultimate chutzpah: Hamas demands compensation for staying out of last war

Hamas supporters take part in a rally in the Gaza Strip on October 27, 2022. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

According to a source in Gaza, the Hamas terrorist group is demanding compensation from Israel for staying out of its recent war with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israel National News reported.

The IDF launched Operation Shield and Arrow 10 days ago in response to rockets fired into Israeli territory by PIJ.

Speaking at a Likud party meeting Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation as a major success and a definitive victory over Islamic Jihad, noting that the five-day campaign had wiped out half of the terrorist group’s leadership, and restored quiet to southern Israel.

“Something has changed. We came to change the deterrence equation – and not for the first time. The most significant change in the balance of deterrence took place two years ago in Operation Guardian of the Walls,” the prime minister said, referencing the May 2021 conflict with Hamas.

Netanyahu noted that since the operation two years ago, Hamas has avoided engaging in rocket attacks against Israel.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, reportedly gave its consent to PIJ to launch an attack on Israel despite staying out of the conflict this time.

“Since Guardian of the Walls, Hamas has not fired a single rocket into our territory. They are deterred. Operation Guardian of the Walls dealt Hamas the hardest blow in its history and caused a change in the deterrence equation and it has been working for two years now,” the prime minister said.

PIJ began its rocket launch following the death of hunger-striking terrorist leader Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison.