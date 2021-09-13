Ultra-Orthodox Israeli lawmaker attacked outside his home in Jerusalem

“A violent act carried out against any person, and especially against elected officials, is crossing a red line … The shock is even greater when such an incident occurs just moments before Yom Kippur,” President Isaac Herzog tweeted after the attack.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

An ultra-Orthodox Israeli lawmaker was physically assaulted on Monday outside his home in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

Member of Knesset Meir Porush from the United Torah Judaism party was leaving his home when two assailants attacked him and tried to cut off his beard with a pair of scissors, before fleeing the scene.

Porush was able to avoid his attackers’ assaults and did not require medical attention.

Police have opened an investigation into the heinous offense. Investigators currently believe that Porush’s assailants were religious, but their motive remains unclear at this point.

“I just called MK Meir Porush to strengthen him and to denounce the assault he suffered this morning outside his home in Jerusalem,” President Isaac Herzog tweeted after the incident.

“A violent act carried out against any person, and especially against elected officials, is crossing a red line, and we must address it to the fullest extent of the law. The shock is even greater when such an incident occurs just moments before Yom Kippur. I trust that Israel’s law enforcement will apprehend the attackers as soon as possible,” the president added.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy also called Porush after the attack to express his support. Levy reportedly also called Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turjeman and discussed with him the details of the investigation.