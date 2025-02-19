UN official demands Israel, US pay reparations to Gaza

United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese demands Israel and the United States prepare to pay reparations to Gaza, claiming both are liable under international law.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A senior United Nations official is demanding the United States and Israel pay war reparations to the Gaza Strip and to the Palestinian Authority, claiming both countries are liable under international law.

On Sunday, United Nations Special Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese posted on her X/Twitter account that Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza and its counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria constitute a “genocidal assault” against Palestinian Arabs.

Furthermore, she argued, Israel is liable for war reparations to Gaza and the Palestinian people at large.

The United States, too, must “make plans to offer reparations” due to its role in arming the Israeli military.

“It is about time that Israel and the US – and those who enabled and armed the genocidal assault against the Palestinians – make plans to offer REPARATIONS to the Palestinian people to rebuild Gaza, as prescribed by international law,” Albanese wrote.

The Italian human rights attorney also lambasted President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle the population of Gaza abroad and to place the enclave under American control.

“HOW to rebuild Gaza, much of the West Bank and east Jerusalem, is up to the Palestinians. PS. Riviera plan does not count as reparation; rather as a rapacious attempt to continue to commit crimes in Palestine.”

Since her tenure as Special Rapporteur began in 2022, Albanese has repeatedly become embroiled in controversies over her comments on Israel, on Jews and the “Jewish lobby,” and strong support for the Palestinian cause and refusal to condemn deadly attacks on Israelis.

According to a report last month by the Jewish Insider, Albanese’s behavior has even drawn criticism from within the United Nations’ leadership, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres privately telling American Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt that Albanese is a “horrible person.”

Guterres reportedly used that phrase twice to describe Albanese during his talk with Lipstadt at a Munich Security Conference.

In the past, Albanese has compared Israelis to Nazis, claimed the “Jewish lobby” has subjugated the United States, and justified Hamas invasion and massacres of October 7th, 2023, saying the Israeli victims were “not killed because of their Judaism but in response to Israel’s oppression.”