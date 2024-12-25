UN Security Council calls emergency session on Houthi attacks on Israel

The damage caused by a ballistic missile fired from Yemen to a school in Ramat Gan, December 19, 2024. (Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90)

After two consecutive nights of missile attacks by Yemenite Houthis, United Nations Security Council agrees to Israel’s request for an emergency session.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The United Nations Security Council agreed Wednesday to hold an emergency session next week, following multiple missile attacks by Yemenite Houthis on Israel.

Israel’s mission to the United Nations, headed by Ambassador Danny Danon, requested the session after pre-dawn missile attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis on central Israel two days in a row.

“The Houthis appear not to have grasped the consequences that await those who attempt to attack Israel,” Danon said Wednesday.

“The Security Council must stand with Israel and condemn these attacks. I urge the council to uphold international law and establish Iran’s accountability in this matter.”

The emergency Security Council session is slated to be held next Monday.

Before dawn Wednesday morning, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system, leading to warning sirens sounding across hundreds of towns across central Israel due to possible shrapnel damage.

A day earlier, a similar attack took place, with the missile intercepted en route to central Israel.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hinted that the IDF may soon target Houthi leaders in Yemen.

“We will not tolerate the fact that the Houthis continue to fire at the State of Israel,” Katz said while visiting the missile battery which shot down the missile launched towards Israel early Tuesday morning.

“I warned and said that just as we dealt with Sinwar in Gaza, Haniyeh in Tehran, and Nasrallah in Beirut, we will also deal with the Houthi leaders in Sana’a and everywhere in Yemen.”

“We will act both against their infrastructures and against them to remove the threat and eliminate the dangers to the State of Israel in order to achieve our goals. Whoever supports Houthi terrorism in Hudaydah or Sana’a will pay the full price,” he continued.