UN Security Council poised to vote on new ceasefire resolution

‘We expect, barring a last-minute twist, that the resolution will be adopted and that the United States will not vote against it,’ diplomats told AFP.

By JNS

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, that would last at least until the end of the Ramadan holiday.

China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted Security Council ceasefire resolution on Friday morning.

According to a version of the new text seen by AFP, it “demands an immediate ceasefire” that will lead to a “permanent sustainable ceasefire.”

It also “demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” as well as the “lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale.”

The new resolution is backed by Russia and China, and is also supported by the 22 Arab countries at the world body. The 10 elected Council members put the resolution forward.

Ramadan ends on April 9.

The non-permanent members worked on the draft resolution with the United States over the weekend to avoid a veto.

However, the U.S. warned that the resolution could harm ceasefire negotiations in Doha, raising the prospects of a U.S. veto.