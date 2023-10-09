UN Security Council refuses to condemn Hamas war crimes against Israel

“The statement should never have been made, and the United States should never have joined it,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations Security Council declined to condemn the war crimes committed by Hamas against Israel.

The war has so far resulted in 900 dead and more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, including children, babies and elderly women.

“This is Israel’s 9/11,” stated the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan. “From now, nothing will be as it was.”

Despite the UN’s establishment post-Holocaust to uphold the “Never Again” principle, Erdan criticized its continuous failure to hold Hamas accountable for its actions.

“Hamas’s war crimes must be unequivocally condemned,” he said.

While the UNSC held a closed-door special meeting on the situation, no official statement was released afterward.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, indicated that such a statement was not the immediate priority for Washington.

“What’s important now is that the international community shows its solidarity with Israel. We have Israel’s back fully,” Wood declared.

The focus of the meeting also encompassed the proportionate response and protection of civilians, as noted by the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh. The humanitarian impact was highlighted through mounting evidence on social media showcasing the civilian cost, including images of elderly individuals and children abducted by Hamas. Erdan slammed these as “blatant documented war crimes.”

In a vivid account, Erdan detailed the atrocities, comparing the terrorists to Nazis and noting that some of the elderly victims were Holocaust survivors.

Predictably, the Palestinian Authority envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, drew attention to the Palestinian suffering and cautioned against international backing for an Israeli military initiative in Gaza. He emphasized the human cost on the Palestinian side and urged the international community to reevaluate their stance on the ongoing conflict.

Erdan equated Hamas to globally recognized terror entities such as ISIS and al-Qaeda. He reprimanded the international community for previously failing to censure Hamas and accepting it as a representative voice for the Palestinian populace. Reflecting on past events, Erdan reminded the world of the diverted international aid intended for Gaza’s rehabilitation but used for terror activities.

In closing remarks, Erdan warned of the broader implications of the conflict. “Israel may be under attack today, but this is a war on civilization. Israel is at the forefront of the war on terror, and if we do not succeed, the whole world will pay the price,” he proclaimed.

US Deputy Ambassador Wood echoed similar sentiments, urging all Security Council members to categorically denounce the terror acts and said all attempts to draw a “false” equivalency between the Hamas assault on Israel and IDF actions to ensure security was “unacceptable.”

“It’s terrorism, plain and simple,” he said.