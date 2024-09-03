Under fire from Israel, UN Security Council to discuss hostage crisis

Nearly 11 months after October 7th, the UN Security Council agrees to deliberate on the abduction of Israelis held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The United Nations Security Council will convene Wednesday to discuss the plight of the 101 Israeli captives still held hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon announced Tuesday morning.

Wednesday’s hearing marks the first time the UN Security Council will have addressed the abduction of over 250 Israelis and foreign nationals by Gaza terrorists on October 7th.

The Security Council scheduled the hearing a day after Danon penned letters to the Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding the Security Council hold an emergency meeting to address the issue, after six Israeli captives were executed by Hamas terrorists in a Rafah tunnel last week.

On Sunday, the remains of six Israeli captives, including Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Uri Danino, were recovered by IDF troops operating in Rafah and returned to Israel.

A forensics examination determined that the six had been shot in the head sometime in the 48 hours before their discovery in a tunnel under the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Danon cited the murders of the six in his call for a Security Council meeting to address the ongoing hostage crisis.

“Following my urgent request, the UN Security Council will finally convene on Wednesday for the first time since the October 7 massacre to hold an official discussion on the hostages,” Danon tweeted early Tuesday morning.

“It is a disgrace that it has taken the Council 11 months and the brutal execution of six hostages by Hamas terrorists to finally convene this discussion. I extend my gratitude to the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France for calling for this meeting.”

“The Security Council must unequivocally condemn this Nazi-like terrorist organization and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”