Under pressure, PA backs out of boycott on Israeli farm goods

The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that its discussions with PA officials led to a mutual lifting of the boycotts.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority (PA) ended on Thursday its months-long boycott on Israeli agricultural products and livestock just a week after Israel launched a counter boycott.

The PA announced its ban on the purchase of Israeli livestock in mid-September which led to severe and ongoing damage to the cattle breeders’ sector in Israel and the collapse of hundreds of farms in the industry.

Israel had since issued several warnings and finally took counteraction earlier this month and launched a ban of imports into the PA.

“Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday informed the Palestinian Authority… of the opening of the Israeli market to PA agricultural imports after the lifting of the boycott against Israeli cattle breeders,” said a statement from Bennett’s office.

The PA’s Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that businesses in the PA have resumed the import of animal livestock and other goods after Israel lifted its ban on the imports.

The PA has recently announced several bans on the use of Israeli services and products, and especially the Israeli medical system, in an attempt to inflict economic damage on the Jewish State.

The PA has announced over the past months that it intends to fully disengage from the Israeli economy, a move that analysts warned could collapse the PA’s economy.