‘Up to Netanyahu’ how to handle Hamas, says Trump

‘It is not my decision, it is Netanyahu’s decision,’ says Trump as fragile Gaza ceasefire faces possible collapse.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump has given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a free hand in dealing with the Hamas terror organization, amid fears the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip may be on the brink of collapse.

The president spoke with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday regarding the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, and the president’s ultimatum to Hamas earlier this month demanding that all Israeli hostages be released in a single transfer.

“As you know, they [Hamas] weren’t going to release any more hostages, and I said there is going to be hell to pay, and then they agreed that they were going to release the hostages that they had agreed to release, plus an extra one,” Trump said of the near collapse of the hostage deal two weeks ago.

Following Hamas’ threat not to comply with the agreement and to delay the release of Israeli hostages, Trump said that it is up to Israel to decide whether to resume its war against Hamas.

“And so you could say that was a big difference. But I said that from that point, it’s up to Bibi Netanyahu and Israel.”

“I may have taken a different stance,” Trump hinted. “But they did go back to releasing the hostages. But if you remember, they said they weren’t going to release any. They totally ended it.”

“And then I said, ‘Well, if they’re not going to release any, there’s going to be hell to pay’.”

“But the rest is really up to him. I may have done it differently than him. It’s not my decision, it’s his decision. But they did release all of those hostages.”







Following Trump’s ultimatum and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s threat to resume the war in Gaza if hostages were not returned as planned on February 15th, Hamas agreed to release Israeli captives in keeping with the hostage deal.

Since then, however, the future of the ceasefire, and the prospects for the implementation of the second phase of the deal appear increasingly uncertain, after Hamas misidentified one of the bodies returned to Israel last week, delaying the return of the remains of Shiri Bibas.

Israel castigated the terror group for parading Israeli hostages – both living and dead – before their return to Israel, including one instance in which a captive was forced to kiss his captor goodbye.

In response to the use of Israeli hostages in Hamas victory parades and ceremonies, Israel has frozen the freeing of 602 jailed Arab terrorists until Jerusalem receives assurances that no more Israeli captives will be used for public displays by Hamas.