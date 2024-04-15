US House Majority Leader tells Netanyahu he supports Israel’s retaliation for Iranian attack

Scalise said that he would strive to push through Congress decisions penalizing Iran and would promote proposals that support Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Monday and said he supports any action Israel may decide to take in retaliation for Iran’s attacks.

In addition, Scalise said that he would strive to push through Congress decisions penalizing Iran and would promote proposals that support Israel.

Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Scalise’s support and affirmed that Israel would do what is necessary to defend itself.

Overnight on Saturday, Iran launched 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted by Israeli, Jordanian and US forces.

One 7-year-old Bedouin girl in a village close to Arad was wounded from shrapnel.

After the attack, Scalise said, “In light of Iran’s unjustified attack on Israel, the House will move from its previously announced legislative schedule next week to instead consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable.”

He added, “The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack. More details on the legislative items to be considered will be forthcoming,”

Scalise told Fox News on Saturday that it was not yet clear if the House would focus on an Israel-only aid package or a broader foreign aid bill including Ukraine and Taiwan.

He said an Israel-only bill was a distinct possibility, but House members must figure out what can pass.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Saturday night, “As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally. The world must be assured: Israel is not alone.”

He added, “I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments.”

A $95 billion supplemental foreign aid bill, including $14 billion for Israel, $60 billion for Ukraine and support for Taiwan, along with billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance, passed the Senate in February, with 70% support.