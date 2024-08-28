US imposes sanctions against Israeli volunteer organization, Netanyahu ‘seriously concerned’

Prime Minister’s Office: ‘Israel is seriously concerned about the imposition of sanctions on Israeli citizens.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday, the White House announced sanctions against volunteer security organization Hashomer Yosh and a Jewish settler on allegations of violence against Arabs.

The individual sanctioned is Yitzhar security coordinator Yitzhak Levi Filant.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region.”

Hashomer Yosh is an NGO funded by the Israeli government and is affiliated with parties led by government ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The Yesha council is concerned about the growing number of settlers an organizations serving Jews in Judea and Samaria that are getting sanctioned by the US government.

Hashomer Yosh is focused on protection of settler outposts against terrorist violence and is established to safeguard farms in Judea and Samaria.

The NGO receives support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of the Environment.

Miller listed the allegations that led to the sanctions, “After all 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta were forced to leave in late January, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning.”

The statement continued, “The volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to “guard” the outposts of U.S.-designated individuals,” he said.

“The United States will continue to take action to promote accountability for those who commit and support extremist violence, “ Miller concluded.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in statement said “Israel is seriously concerned about the imposition of sanctions on Israeli citizens. The issue is under intense discussion with the United States.”

This is the newest in a series of sanctions the US has impose against individuals and organizations in Judea and Samaria.

In March, the US sanctioned three Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria, accusing them of “undermining peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.”

The State Department alleges their farms and properties are serving as bases from which the accused are perpetrating “violence against Palestinians.”